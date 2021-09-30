17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was shot dead at a home overnight in Selma, according to terrified neighbors.

"He was the sweetest boy there's ever been. He was 17-years-old. He lost his life for no reason at all," the teen's grandmother said.

The shooting happened at South Raiford Street near East Preston Street in Selma. Law enforcement officers at the scene declined to release any information about what happened.

But neighbors tell ABC11 that a 17-year-old was shot multiple times. They said the teen tried to run off after being shot. He ran through a neighbor's yard and tried to jump a fence, but he didn't make it.

"It's scary. It's too close for comfort because I have a son in the house and this is scary now because if something like that's happening right here next door--a bullet has no name. It could have just as well hit our house," neighbor Priscilla Price said.

Selma Police Department, Johnston County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmajohnston countydeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceteen killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Online rumors suggest Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC
Exit off I-440 closed permanently in Raleigh
NAACP head says he'll camp at governor's mansion until Sharpe pardoned
Army vet from Philly catches gator in trash can
Powerball drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $620M
Man tried to abduct student walking to school in Raleigh, WCPSS says
Show More
Raleigh police investigate after woman shot on Cooper Road
LATEST: Cumberland Co. Schools offering hiring bonuses for teachers
Family of Haitian Raleigh man seek refuge at Mexico border
Nearly 100% of Duke Health employees vaccinated against COVID
Pandemic inspires new design trends for Triangle Parade of Homes
More TOP STORIES News