17-year-old killed in shooting at Selma neighborhood

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old was shot dead at a home overnight in Selma, according to terrified neighbors."He was the sweetest boy there's ever been. He was 17-years-old. He lost his life for no reason at all," the teen's grandmother said.The shooting happened at South Raiford Street near East Preston Street in Selma. Law enforcement officers at the scene declined to release any information about what happened.But neighbors tell ABC11 that a 17-year-old was shot multiple times. They said the teen tried to run off after being shot. He ran through a neighbor's yard and tried to jump a fence, but he didn't make it."It's scary. It's too close for comfort because I have a son in the house and this is scary now because if something like that's happening right here next door--a bullet has no name. It could have just as well hit our house," neighbor Priscilla Price said.Selma Police Department, Johnston County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the scene to investigate.