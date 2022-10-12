16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County

A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting on Tuesday night.

Erwin police said just before 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of West M Street and North 14 Street in reference to a shooting.

When police arrived they found a teen who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.

22 evidence markers could be seen in the area where shooting took place.

No information has been released about the teen who died.