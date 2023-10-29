15-year-old dies after shooting in Moore Square parking lot

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday that left a 15-year-old critically injured.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old critically injured in a shooting in Moore Square on Oct. 23 died Sunday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the teen was critically injured in a shooting in a gravel parking lot on South Person Street near East Martin Street.

Steven Mark Stanley Raleigh Police Department

Steven Mark Stanley, 22, was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said investigators are consulting with the Wake County District Attorney's Office on upgrading the charges against Stanley.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist this investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is from a previous report