Suspect now facing murder charge in shooting death of 15-year-old

Monday, October 30, 2023 1:08PM
15-year-old dies after shooting in parking lot near Moore Square
A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the shooting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The suspect facing charges in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Raleigh has now been charged with murder.

The shooting happened on October 23.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the teen was critically injured in a shooting in a gravel parking lot on South Person Street near East Martin Street. The teen died on October 29.

Steven Mark Stanley
Raleigh Police Department

Steven Mark Stanley, 22, was arrested last Monday in connection with the shooting. In addition to the murder charge, he has also been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist this investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

