16-year-old girl shot, killed while in car in Henderson

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen was shot and killed Saturday evening in Henderson.

Police responded to calls about a person with a gunshot wound at the intersection of East Montgomery Street and North College Street at around 7 p.m. Officers found 16- year-old Krystal K. Gray in the passenger area of a car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said two other men were in the car at the time of the shooting and did not suffer any injuries.

According to the department, Henderson Detectives, along with the SBI, are following up on generated leads and incoming information from the public and witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (252)438-4141, Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925, the P3 App, or Facebook Messenger.