Arrest made in October rape of teen girl who was walking through park after getting off school bus

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from last October.

Police said the girl had just gotten off the school bus on Oct. 17 when Kwain Hawkins approached her.

Prosecutor Katie Pomeroy said Hawkins asked her how old she was and if she wanted to smoke marijuana or drink. Pomeroy said the girl kept walking and tried to ignore him, but noted a tattoo of a word on his temple.

"She was actually scared to stop at her home because she didn't want him to know where she lived," Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy said Hawkins followed the girl into a park, grabbed her, and pulled her into a secluded area, where he raped her.

Pomeroy said officers used surveillance video from a nearby school and an apartment complex that showed both her and Hawkins in the area.

During the investigation, police immediately identified Hawkins as the suspect, but they were not able to find him until Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. In court Wednesday, Judge Eric Chasse raised Hawkins' bond to the maximum of $1.5 million.

Police records show Hawkins has been arrested more than 30 times on various charges in Wake County since 2007.
