RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Teen boy shot, killed in Cumberland County

Friday, May 19, 2023 10:17AM
A teenager was shot and killed in Cumberland County late Thursday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Cumberland County late Thursday night.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before midnight on Indian Creek Road in eastern Fayetteville.

Investigators said the teen boy arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after he was involved in a car crash about a mile away from the original shooting call. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are not planning to release the boy's name due to him being underage.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the case remains open and active.

