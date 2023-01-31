Raleigh school crossing guard wins NAACP Community Hero Award

A crossing guard dedicated to putting the safety of her students first received an award Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crossing guard dedicated to putting the safety of her students first received an award Tuesday.

The Raleigh Apex branch of the NAACP awarded Teresa Gill with its Community Hero Award.

Gill has been working at Douglass Elementary School and Joyner Elementary School since 2014. During that time, she has learned every single students name, along with their parents, grandparents, dogs, cats and more!

School leaders said it is impossible to find a day where Gill greets anyone without a smile or a positive attitude.

"(Being a crossing guard) is a perfect match for my personality. We have so much fun and learn all my baby's name. I know my babies. I know their vehicles, the pets, the grandparents. Safety is number one, but I also want them to know that they are loved. That they are -- I'm just in their corner rooting for them," Gill said.

Gill said her time as a crossing guard has been a blessing.