Last day of 2021 and Texas is raining fish-- literally

Texarkana, Texas is raining fish on the last day of 2021.

Texas has seen record breaking heat and a record freeze in 2021. So instead of raining cats and dogs, one part of the state may have rained...fish?

Residents of Texarkana, Texas reported seeing fish falling from the sky and landing in their yards.

The city of Texarkana posted on Facebook, "2021 is pulling out all the tricks... including raining fish in Texarkana today. And no, this isn't a joke."

How does this happen? Fish can get swept up in waterspouts or drafts and fly into our lawns during storms.

While it's uncommon, it happens, as evidenced in several places in Texarkana.

