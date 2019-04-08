Texas mom convicted of selling 7-year-old son sentenced to 6 years

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas mother charged with selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to pay off a drug debt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A Texas mother convicted for selling her 7-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters to pay off a drug debt was sentenced on Friday.

Esmerelda Garza, who sold her son for $2,500, agreed to a plea deal in court.

She was convicted of three counts of selling or purchasing a child, a third-degree felony. She also was convicted of money laundering and conspiracy to sell or purchase a child, state jail felonies.

Garza was given six years for selling her children and two years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

DPS says that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a 7-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased.

Authorities say two girls, ages 2 and 3, were in the process of being sold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corpus christisentencingtexas newshuman traffickingmother charged
TOP STORIES
Isolated tornado possible as thunderstorms push in late Monday
Jury deliberates fate of triple murder suspect Jonathan Sander
Dreamville Festival: How the event economically impacted Raleigh
Dad allegedly beat 5-year-old to death for not doing homework
VIDEO: Lion tamer attacked during circus performance in Ukraine
Stanford kicks out student accused of using fake credentials on application
NCDOT spent more than $1M on trash pickup in 2018, officials say
Show More
NJ high school opens doors every Friday to keep kids off streets
Tre Jones to return to Duke, source says
NC woman charged after child drowns at Myrtle Beach resort
1 dead after skydiving mishap in New Jersey
'Good Deeds Day' volunteers improve Wake County neighborhoods
More TOP STORIES News