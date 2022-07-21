Wake County Sheriff’s Office conducts active shooter drill in response to Texas school shooting

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Department is holding an active shooter drill in response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Following the release of the footage taken of the officers in Uvalde entering Robb Elementary School, the sheriff's office is taking extra steps to make sure deputies are more than prepared for an emergency.
According to the gun violence archive, there have been 356 mass shootings so far in 2022. This includes Uvalde, the shooting in Buffalo and the July 4 shooting in Illinois.
On Wednesday, deputies in Wake County will participate in a rapid deployment active shooter refresher training exercise at Wendell Middle School.
It will take place until 5:00 p.m.
The sheriff's office said the exercise will emphasize that every responding deputy, without hesitation, will "locate, isolate, detain or eliminate" the threat.
Previous active shooter exercises have only included school resource officers. This exercise will involve deputies representing several divisions throughout the agency.
