Texting 911: Raleigh-Wake dispatchers now receiving pictures, video

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you ever find yourself in an emergency, you now have a new option to ask for help and it doesn't involve calling anyone.

Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications is now accepting pictures and videos sent via text to 911.

Emergency Communications Director Dominick Nutter said the enhanced service went live about six months ago but underwent some refining because of technical issues.



The communications center has been text-capable for several years, but this is the first time it's been able to receive pictures and video.

"Texting is only if you absolutely cannot call us," Nutter said. "We always want you to call us on the phone because we can get information back and forth quick and make sure you get the proper services."

Nutter said the text-to-911 feature is aimed to be most helpful to the deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired.

If you do need to text 911 in an emergency, follow these steps:
  • Keep your first text to 911 brief
  • Include the location of your emergency and the type of help you need
  • Be prepared to answer the dispatcher's questions
  • Don't use abbreviations
  • Do not group text, the feature only works between a sender and 911


Also, emojis are not visible to 911, so don't use them.

As with any text messages, 911 messages can take longer to receive, get out of order, or not be received.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyraleighsafety911 calltextingwake county newstext messages
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McDougald Terrace issues date back to 2017, report shows
Matt Rhule talks about Cam Newton, building a winning team
Electric scooters effective but dangerous, study says
1 dead, woman, child injured in Johnston County crash
Former deputy sues Wake County sheriff for 'retaliation'
Services help Fort Bragg spouses cope during deployments
1 dead, 2 missing after boat sinks in Pamlico Sound
Show More
Advocates want to see more bicycle-safety measures in Raleigh
2 NC schools win in national STEM competition
Nearly 80 dogs seized in Orange Co. animal cruelty case need help
"I have a sick child," Rite Aid robber writes in note to clerk
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
More TOP STORIES News