NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record

This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The numbers are in and the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival was a hit.

This year the festival welcomed more than 216,000 visitors.

It also had a 7 million dollar impact on the local economy.

That's almost two million dollars more than last year's festival.

The lantern festival will return to Koka Booth Amphitheater in Cary in November with all new lanterns.

ABC11 is a proud media sponsor of the event.