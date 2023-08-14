High school student leading non-profit that helps homeless people

Volunteering had a huge impact on Catherine Van. Now she's offering an opportunity for other teens to lend a helping hand.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Catherine Van, a Jersey Village high school senior, remembers her first time volunteering. She was 12-years-old serving drinks at the annual Thanksgiving Super Feast at the GRB.

"To impact someone's life positively by just the simple act of giving, it was very fulfilling and it left an impact on me," Van said.

Today she is the founder of The Giving, a youth based non-profit that provides care packages for homeless people. The packages include food, socks and hygiene products, along with notes of affirmation.

Van started the organization to also get more young people to take action. "With the giving we provide an opportunity for youth to do community service. A third of our youth have never participated in community service before," Van said.

If you want to volunteer with The Giving or donate, click here.