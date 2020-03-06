Harlem Globetrotters show off moves, spread message of love at Fort Bragg

The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the road to spread a message of love and acceptance.One of the Globetrotters' star players, Hops Pearce, stopped by Fort Bragg for a special meet and greet on Thursday.Hops stopped by the base to show off his roundball skills and spread a message against bullying to the kids on base."We are all kids at one point and so we understand the feeling of being star-struck," Pearce said. "To be in that position now is a very important responsibility to be sure that I'm teaching them the right things and representing the right message."The Globetrotters will play a game at the Fayetteville Crown Coliseum on March 25.