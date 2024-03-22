North Carolina hotel helps dogs find new homes

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hotel in North Carolina lets you stay the night, and check out with a dog.

The Park on Main hotel in Highlands doesn't just have human guests, it also fosters shelter dogs in an effort to get them adopted.

The partnership gives the dogs a chance to live in the lap of luxury and also gives them exposure to multiple guests -- each one a possible forever adoptee.

"We just fell in love with him and are happy to take him home," Sydney Haykel who adopted her 8-year-old hound mix, Calhoun

The hotel has had more than 30 dogs adopted through the partnership from families all over the country.