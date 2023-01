The Rockford, Glenwood South's oldest restaurant, closes its doors

Another downtown Raleigh restaurant is closing up shop and ending a nearly 30-year run. The Rockford was Glenwood South's first restaurant when it opened its doors in 1994.

However, the Rockford never fully recovered from the shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled with staffing issues and inflation.

