Health & Fitness

Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle

ABC11 kicked off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle.

The half-hour of special coverage explored COVID-19 loss to loneliness and repeated racial trauma.

Then, in a town hall conversation called the "Silent Struggle," Amber Rupinta and a panel of experts answered questions including how to cope with grief and how to talk to children who are struggling during the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 is kicking off Mental Health Awareness Month with Eyewitness News Investigates: The Silent Struggle.



Panelists include:

  • Dr. Mehul Mankad: Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health
  • Dr. Nerissa Price: Medical Director of WakeMed's Behavioral Community Case Management
  • Dr. Ashly Gaskin-Wasson: Owner of PACT in Durham and is both a Psychologist and a Racial Trauma Therapist
  • Dr. Katherine Knutson: UnitedHealthcare (Sponsor)


Mental Health Awareness: How a guided meditation works
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mehul Mankad, Chief Medical Officer with Alliance Health, leads a guided meditation.




Provider Bio - Dr. Katherine Knutson
Katherine Hobbs Knutson, MD MPH is a Senior Vice President at United Health Group and CEO of Optum Behavioral Care. She is an Adult and Child Psychiatrist and adjunct Assistant Professor at the Duke University School of Medicine. Through Optum Behavioral Care, Katherine is redesigning behavioral health care delivery, creating a scalable model to improve efficiency, quality, and access. Prior to Optum, Katherine was the Chief of Behavioral Health and Blue Cross North Carolina and drove value transformation through integrated care, quality improvement, and the development of alternative payment models for behavioral health. At Duke Health, she practices in integrated care settings treating individuals with serious mental illness and substance use disorders. Katherine was the Chief Medical Officer at Alliance Behavioral Healthcare (2017-18), Director of Community Psychiatry at the Children's National Health System (2014-15), and Associate Medical Director for Psychiatry for the Massachusetts Medicaid program (2013-14). She has conducted health services research on psychiatry telephone consultation programs, behavioral health predictive modeling, and care management interventions that incorporate peer and family support.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncuhc mental wellnessabc11 togethermental healthcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tent city pops up in Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Storms bring flash flooding, landslides to western North Carolina
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News