covid-19 outbreak

Dozens of COVID-19 cases across the US linked to NC summer camp

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. -- At least 75 cases of COVID-19 across 17 states have been linked back to a western North Carolina summer camp, county officials said.

Transylvania Public Health officials said the cases stemmed from campers and staff members who attended the Christian summer program, Wilds camp near Rossman between June 28 and July 17. Only four of the 75 overall cases were Transylvania County residents.

Last week, a spokesperson for the camp told ABC-affiliate WLOS, "We've been checking our staff, we've been doing screenings for everyone who comes onto the campsite and anticipating they're coming to our campsite healthy. And the anticipation is that they would leave healthy, as well."

The camp has no plans of canceling other sessions and is now asking campers to take a COVID-19 test before sessions.


FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncchildren's healthcovid 19 pandemicnorth carolina newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
COVID-19 OUTBREAK
As the Delta variant causes a COVID surge, how prepared are hospitals?
'Shocked and disappointed': Vaccinated Cary couple sick with COVID-19
NFL teams with COVID outbreaks face forfeits, withheld pay
6 Texas House Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in D.C.
TOP STORIES
Cooper urges NC businesses to make workers mask up or get vaccinated
Federal workers required to get vaccinated; military may be next
Teen bitten by what is believed to be a shark at Wrightsville Beach
Fayetteville couple says broken wedding venue A/C was 'unbearable'
Vet tech shortage could spell trouble in pet emergencies
Heat Advisory issued for central NC ahead of high temps on Friday
Show More
Johnston County school board makes masks optional for students, staff
As COVID cases increase, demand for testing also going up in Triangle
Fort Bragg soldier dies at underwater training school
Healthcare worker has message for vax-resistant hospital workers
USA's Suni Lee wins all-around gold
More TOP STORIES News