Broadway Stars to perform cabaret concert nights at Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series

The Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series starts Jan. 26 and brings top Broadway talent to Raleigh to perform in intimate shows throughout the year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Broadway stars will perform in Raleigh this year.

The 2024 Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series kicks off Friday evening January 26 at 7:30 with Telly Leung.

Leung has numerous Broadway and national touring credits, including starring in Disney's Aladdin.

February 14-18, Sun Records Live takes the stage celebrating 70 years of the legendary recording studio in Memphis.

Raleigh-based Broadway star Lauren Kennedy Brady is the Artistic Director for the nonprofit Theatre Raleigh. Brady relocated the company to North Raleigh in 2022 converting an 18,000-square-foot space into a hub for performing arts.

"We wanted to do these personal cabaret concert nights here in Raleigh," Brady said.

"It's just a really fun way to see an artist, you know, having your drink sitting around at a table or in a comfortable seat and getting to see a top-tier Broadway star, like 20 feet from you. So, we're bringing Broadway stars -- Tony winners, Academy Award winners, and Tony nominees -- to come and share an intimate night of story and song. I don't think you can get it anywhere else," Brady said.

Tickets are available for all shows:

Jan. 26, 2024: Telly Leung

Feb. 14-18, 2024: Sun Records Live - The Concert

June 22, 2024: Seth Rudetsky

Aug. 3, 2024: Eva Noblezada

Dec. 7, 2024: Stephanie J. Block

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd.