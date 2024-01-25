Broadway Stars to perform cabaret concert nights at Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Broadway stars will perform in Raleigh this year.
The 2024 Theatre Raleigh In Concert Series kicks off Friday evening January 26 at 7:30 with Telly Leung.
Leung has numerous Broadway and national touring credits, including starring in Disney's Aladdin.
February 14-18, Sun Records Live takes the stage celebrating 70 years of the legendary recording studio in Memphis.
Raleigh-based Broadway star Lauren Kennedy Brady is the Artistic Director for the nonprofit Theatre Raleigh. Brady relocated the company to North Raleigh in 2022 converting an 18,000-square-foot space into a hub for performing arts.
"We wanted to do these personal cabaret concert nights here in Raleigh," Brady said.
"It's just a really fun way to see an artist, you know, having your drink sitting around at a table or in a comfortable seat and getting to see a top-tier Broadway star, like 20 feet from you. So, we're bringing Broadway stars -- Tony winners, Academy Award winners, and Tony nominees -- to come and share an intimate night of story and song. I don't think you can get it anywhere else," Brady said.
Tickets are available for all shows:
Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave. and Capital Blvd.