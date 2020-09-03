Spend an afternoon on a Wake County nature walk with a fun twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we all look for activities for kids to do while social distancing, a StoryWalk may be just the thing, combining a story with a nature walk at a few Wake County parks.
The StoryWalk at Historic Oak View Park in Raleigh, for example, ends with a visit to the goat corrall.
"This is perfect for families because all the kids enjoy it. The older kids, the younger kids--there's historic along with the story," said mom Sarah Draper.
Each month, a new story is installed along the trail, page by page. Families can walk through the park, reading the pages mounted to posts along the way.
During the month of Sept, Oak View's brick walkways will feature the illustrated children's book "Some bugs!" by author Angela DiTerlizzi and illustrator Brendan Wenzel.
The Oak View Goat Corrall is open, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Apex Community Park also has a StoryWalk.
The first StoryWalk was developed at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont. They have now been installed in all 50 states and 12 countries around the world.
