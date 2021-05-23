teen shot

Teen boy injured in southeast Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot in southeast Raleigh on Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., Raleigh officers were called to the 5300 block of Thistlebrook Court just off Poole Road. On arrival, officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for what appears to be non-life-threatening shootings.

Raleigh police did not say if they had a shooting suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357

