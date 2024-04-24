WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teen hospitalized after being shot in face, Durham sheriff says

WTVD logo
Wednesday, April 24, 2024 1:11AM
Raw video: Durham County deputies investigate after teen shot
Raw video: Durham County deputies investigate after teen shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was shot in the face, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 3:45 p.m. to Barbee Chapel Road and Farrington Mill Road for a shooting call.

The investigation showed that the 16-year-old victim had been shot elsewhere and taken to this location where a bystander called for help.

EMS workers took the teen to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim's injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

ALSO SEE | Fifth arrest made in shooting of missing Durham man found dead in car

The intersection was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted but has since reopened.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to please call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW