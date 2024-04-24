Teen hospitalized after being shot in face, Durham sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was shot in the face, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 3:45 p.m. to Barbee Chapel Road and Farrington Mill Road for a shooting call.

The investigation showed that the 16-year-old victim had been shot elsewhere and taken to this location where a bystander called for help.

EMS workers took the teen to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim's injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted but has since reopened.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to please call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.

