Three people found dead in Halifax County home identified

Multiple agencies are working a triple-death investigation in Littleton.It happened on the 100 block of Kirkland Street, a block off of East South Main Street.A family member and neighbor said the victims are a grandfather, grandmother, and their adult grandson.The State Bureau of Investigation identified the victims as Littleton residents Charles Davis, 76, Gladys Marie Davis, 75, and Antonio Allen Mills, 41."When I came back it was a lot of cars and things - people around there," said Frankie Jarrells, a neighbor of the victims.She was at a dialysis appointment when she drove up on the scene. As of Saturday night, her neighbor's home was still blocked off by police tape."I've been staying around them all my life. I was raised up with them," said Jarrells.She said the victims treated her well."They stuck together now. When you saw one, you saw all three of them," Jarrells noted.Jarrells was unaware of any previous encounters the family had with police."It scares me but I got to stay here, you know. This is the only place I have to stay," explained Jarrells.The case is being handled by the Littleton Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations.Littleton Interim Police Chief Dean McFaddin said there's no threat to public safety, but could not comment further on a manner of death.Jarrells estimated authorities were on the scene until about 5:30 Saturday afternoon.Off-camera, a family member of the victims said they had lived in the area for several years, and kept to themselves. She added that a lot of the family lives nearby.