3 injured after car flips over and catches fire in Harnett County crash

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured after a serious crash Friday morning in Harnett County.
It happened near Old Highway 421 near Thomas Farm Road.
Before 1 a.m., Boone Trail Emergency Services responded to a flipped-over car that caught on fire. The 911 caller said three people were trapped inside the vehicle.
Investigators said upon arrival, they found the passenger car flipped over in a ditch on fire.
However, the three people escaped the vehicle before responders arrived.
The car was traveling on Old US Highway 431 when it came upon a curve near Thomas Farm Road. It went off the road before hitting some trees and flipping over.
The three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.