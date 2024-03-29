WATCH LIVE

3 injured after car flips over and catches fire in Harnett County crash

Friday, March 29, 2024 9:09AM
3 injured after car flips, catches fire in Harnett Co. crash
It happened overnight near Old Highway 421 near Thomas Farm Road.

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured after a serious crash Friday morning in Harnett County.

It happened near Old Highway 421 near Thomas Farm Road.

Before 1 a.m., Boone Trail Emergency Services responded to a flipped-over car that caught on fire. The 911 caller said three people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigators said upon arrival, they found the passenger car flipped over in a ditch on fire.

However, the three people escaped the vehicle before responders arrived.

The car was traveling on Old US Highway 431 when it came upon a curve near Thomas Farm Road. It went off the road before hitting some trees and flipping over.

The three people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

