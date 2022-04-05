Cary cyclist struck by 'Orbeez' as part of viral TikTok challenge

By Tammy Nguyen
EMBED <>More Videos

Cary cyclist struck by 'Orbeez' as part of viral TikTok challenge

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary resident Ed Smith was out on his routine bike ride when all of a sudden, he heard a "pop" and felt a series of "stings" on his side, looking up to see a white Ford truck with its windows rolled down.

Smith told ABC11 that he was confused about exactly what had occurred until he returned home and notified authorities of the incident at his wife's behest.


Only then was he informed that his description of the event coincides with recent reportings of a viral TikTok challenge that involves shooting unsuspecting people on the streets with small gel orbs known as "Orbeez."

While Smith was relatively unharmed, asides from a couple of bruises sustained from the blows, he says "people just don't understand the ramifications of something like this" and warns that the situation "could have been much worse," alluding to the possibility of more severe accidents that could stem from such trends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
carycyclingsocial mediatiktokshootingbicyclepellet gun
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after Louisburg triple shooting
UNC returns home following NCAA runner-up finish
Storms & Heavy Rain Tonight, Warmer Wednesday
Where is my NC tax refund? Delays plague state revenue department
House seen in viral video sells for $70K over asking price
Tiger Woods says he's planning to play the Masters
WHO says 99% of world air quality poor
Show More
Kansas rallies to beat North Carolina 72-69 for national championship
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
Kansas made the adjustments that earned Self a second national title
'Everybody just scattered': Carnival shooting leaves Knightdale shaken
NCCU student wows Dreamville crowd after singer brings him onstage
More TOP STORIES News