Thousands raised for Navy veteran after TikTok video on his broken scooter goes viral

A 79-year-old scooter-riding Navy veteran is the latest TikTok star.

Kenny Jary made his debut recently but only became famous when his scooter broke down.

He posted a video about it and that's when it took off. He was hoping to raise a few hundred dollars, but within hours users had contributed $5,000.

Kenny now has more than 650,000 followers. "I didn't even think it would it get a thousand dollars? You know. And look what happened famous, you know," he said.

The GoFundMe account has surpassed $90,000.

Besides the scooter, Kenny will use the money to pay down some debt and help fellow vets.
