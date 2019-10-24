Kincade Fire

Timelapse video shows overnight spread of Kincade Fire near Geyserville

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. -- Timelapse video from ALERTWildFire and the Nevada Seismological Laboratory captured the fast-spreading Kincade Fire overnight.

In the video, the fire can be seen moving past Geyser Peak which is located just northeast of Geyserville. It shows a one-hour timelapse of the wildfire in near-infrared, followed by a second hour-long timelapse in natural light.

The Kincade Fire has burned at least 10,000 acres and is zero percent contained at this time.

RELATED: Sonoma County wildfire explodes in size, triggers evacuations

The wildfire has triggered a mandatory evacuation order for Geyserville. The fire has crossed Highway 128 near Moody Lane and is heading west. Residents are being ordered to leave immediately.

An evacuation warning has also been issued for northern Healdsburg. Evacuations are ordered for east of Geyserville in the areas of Geysers Road to Highway 128, Alexander Mountain Road, Cloverdale Geysers Road, Pine Flat Road, and Red Winery Road.

