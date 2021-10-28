Tiny homes take step closer to becoming reality in Raleigh

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, the city's planning commission voted to recommend changing zoning rules to allow tiny homes to be built.
If the city officially approves the zoning change, the homes, which can be no larger than 600-square-feet, could help address the affordable housing crisis.
Other cities across North Carolina have reported some limited success in utilizing tiny homes to combat homelessness and expand affordable housing.
Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin supports the rezoning effort, calling it a way to "reimagine housing choices."
Raleigh City Council is expected to review the rule change and could set a public hearing on it later this year.