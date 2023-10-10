Many Americans have negative view of tipping following pandemic: Poll

If you are feeling tired of tipping or think tipping culture has gotten out of control, you're not alone.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you are feeling tired of tipping or think tipping culture has gotten out of control, you're not alone.

According to research by bankrate.com, a whopping 66 percent of Americans have a negative view of tipping.

In addition, 41 percent say they're annoyed about pre-entered tip screens while 15 percent are willing to pay higher prices if we could just do away with tipping.

Raleigh-based etiquette and life coach Dr. Donna Corbett who is the Executive Director of Amazing Grace Etiquette says tipping went into overdrive during the pandemic as customers wanted to show extra support. Many industries began adding tip options and technology only added to the growth. Corbett says if you have tip overload, the best advice is to go back to basics.

"It's all about service," Corbett said. "It's all about service. And I think that's gotten lost in the mix, the service piece. If I go to a very nice restaurant and I have great service, naturally I would want to tip that person.

They're serving you. When you do get great service and it is a great way to show the individual, whoever that is, waitstaff, whoever that is, that you really appreciate what they've done for you, tipping is a great thing to do. But, to be pushed to do a nudge to do it for services that you ever normally got, anyway without any extra effort, don't feel bad when you don't," Corbett added.

RELATED | What is tipflation? When to tip and when to skip

Corbett says many consumers are suffering from tipping overload with the number of industries asking for tips. The debate is taking center stage in Chicago as the city council discusses raising the minimum wage for tipped workers.

Restaurants are pushing back against the possibility of upping the wage saying it will hurt the bottom line and could cost the consumer.