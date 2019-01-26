Police in New Jersey came to the rescue of a toddler who somehow got himself stuck inside a toyLucas's mom, Soona Choe, tried to pull him out, but she couldn't, so she called 911.Luckily for little Luca, Fort Lee police Sergeant Rick Hernandez responded - he is a veteran at getting people out of tough situations.The Fort Lee Police department posted pictures of the rescue.The responses are a combination of thanking Sgt Hernandez and commenting on how adorable Luca is, despite the pickle he got himself in.Sergeant Hernandez' good deed left everyone smiling, but the whole drama had Soona getting upset. For Luca, it was just a childhood adventure.Luca was enjoying the attention, and is now back playing with his toy, but his mom said he learned a valuable lesson.