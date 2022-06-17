Zebulon Juneteenth celebration to celebrate African American Cowboys

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local non profit is hoping to bring together a community with a Juneteenth event and horseback riding.Todd's production is putting on their 9th annual Juneteenth celebration in Zebulon this weekend.Harrison Todd is excited to once again incorporate his love of horses.On any given day you'd probably catch Harrison in a firefighters uniform, but his true passion is on his horse farmHarrison is a proud country boy and Cowboy."God blessed me with a platform that I love. I want to be able to explain this platform and show this platform to different males,females black, white Hispanic it doesn't matter, " said ToddThis year for the first-time hundreds of riders from all over the country will be there for their parade in downtown Zebulon."To show our culture in a positive light," he said.He wants to change the narrative for African Americans and celebrate the freedom to do what you love."Not everybody knows this weekend you're gonna be able to see hundreds of black cowboys and black cowgirls. And I want it on every news channel and radio station energy social media platform to know that high level, there are black Americans there," Harrison said.Their Juneteenth event on Saturday starts with a parade at 1p.m that rides through downtown and then starting at 3:30 pm family fun activities begin at Todd's park at 1300 Mack-Todd Road in Zebulon.