"Tootsie" now playing at DPAC

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Based on the 1982 movie of the same name, the Broadway musical Tootsie tells the story of a struggling actor who pretends to be a woman so he can land a role in a Broadway show. What follows is a comedy of errors as Michael Dorsey tries to untangle the mess he's made of several relationships.Tootsie is playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through Sunday, October 24.