entertainment

"Tootsie" now playing at DPAC

EMBED <>More Videos

"Tootsie" now playing at DPAC

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Based on the 1982 movie of the same name, the Broadway musical Tootsie tells the story of a struggling actor who pretends to be a woman so he can land a role in a Broadway show. What follows is a comedy of errors as Michael Dorsey tries to untangle the mess he's made of several relationships.

Tootsie is playing at the Durham Performing Arts Center through Sunday, October 24.

Click here for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmusicalbroadway
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Applications being accepted for Triangle Rising Stars
Dia de los Muertos festival returns to Hollywood Forever
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News