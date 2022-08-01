Top 5 stories this week

Questions remain on how NC co-pilot exited mid-flight

A plane carrying two people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Raleigh after trying to land near Raeford.

The CASA C-212 Aviocar, made in Spain, took off from Raeford and landed on Runway 5R-23L at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 2:40 p.m. with only one pilot on board.

The pilot on board was taken to Duke Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

The body of co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was found 20 miles away from the airport in a Fuquay-Varina neighborhood.

Woman taking stroll, looking for sea glass at Myrtle Beach sees rattlesnake in the surf

A woman taking a stroll in Myrtle Beach was shocked when she saw a non-sea animal apparently enjoying the summer waves.

A video that Michelle Robert posted on social media showed a rattlesnake on the beach.

Goodyear reaches an agreement on labor contracts after employees walkout Friday

An agreement between Goodyear and United Steelworkers has been reached after workers in Fayetteville threatened to go on strike.

Hundreds of employees walked out of the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville Friday after its union failed to come to an agreement over the workers' contract with the company.

NC woman loses $23,000 after getting email about iTunes membership charges

Crook fleeces Alamance County woman out of $23,000 with Apple and iTunes scam.

It was supposed to be a fresh start for Karla Timpani. She had just closed on her new home in Graham and things were looking up.

Then the Alamance County resident became the victim of a scammer and lost $23,000. Now, she is living in a financial nightmare.

NC daycare leaves child alone in park during field trip

A Cary parent estimates her 6-year-old son was left alone at least 30 minutes in a park after being left behind in a daycare center field trip.

Mom Jessica Button feels there was negligence.

"I don't even know if I'm going to be able to trust another facility with my child, especially ones that goes on field trips because if they're leaving kids on field trips, how are they doing it inside the building as well?" she said.

Button says the situation could have been avoided by doing a head count of the kids.