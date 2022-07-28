Woman taking stroll, looking for sea glass at Myrtle Beach sees rattlesnake in the surf

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- A woman taking a stroll in Myrtle Beach was shocked when she saw a decidedly non-sea animal apparently enjoying the summer waves.

A video that Michelle Robert posted on social media showed a rattlesnake on the beach.

She said she was out for a walk on the beach when she came upon the snake going toward the waves.

Robert said the snake appeared to be having fun because every time the wave pushed the snake back it kept going back in.

Russell Cavendar, who owns Snake Chaser, told ABC affiliate WPDE that it was a canebrake (timber) rattlesnake, and he got a call from the park asking him to pick it up and relocate it.

Cavendar took the snake to a rural swampy area of Horry County for relocation.