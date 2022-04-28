Snake season to begin soon in North Carolina

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3656308" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

Though the Triangle area is a few months away from what experts consider snake season, local residents may have questions about protecting their family from harmful snakes and determining which are actually harmless.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warmer weather in North Carolina means you may run into more snakes.Snakes are more active during warmer months--usually May to September. On colder days they'll seek sunlight to warm up and on hot days they'll seek shade to stay cool.The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reminds you to just give all snakes plenty of room. If you see one, don't kill it and don't play with it.Six of North Carolina's 38 native snake species are venomous. Ten are listed as endangered or threatened.Wildlife officials want you to be on the lookout for two snakes--the pine snake (a non-venomous snake native to the Sandhills) and the rattlesnake. Populations of both of those snakes are on the decline and officials want you to report it if you see one.According to Bryan Smith, the owner and operator of Advanced Wildlife Removal L.L.C., copperheads remain the predominant venomous snake posing a risk to those in the Triangle. They can be identified by their distinct markings and their copper-tinted heads serving as their namesake."The copperheads have a very unique pattern to their back, and some people will say an hourglass pattern - but a light brown, almost a burnt orange color to a dark brownish," Smith said.According to Smith, although copperheads will never seek out an attack if not threatened, they easily camouflage and can blend in with their surroundings making them easy to stumble upon by accident.