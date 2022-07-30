Goodyear reaches an agreement on labor contracts after employees walkout Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An agreement between Goodyear and United Steelworkers has been reached after workers in Fayetteville threatened to go on strike.

Hundreds of employees walked out of the Goodyear plant in Fayetteville Friday after its union failed to come to an agreement over the workers' contract with the company.

Because of the impasse, union representatives of the United Steelworkers of America pushed negotiations with Goodyear another 24 hours for a rolling extension.

Union members will now have to vote to ratify the deal that will be a new four-year master labor contract that covers nearly 5,900 workers at four plants in the United States.

