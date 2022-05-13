abc11 together

Junior League of Raleigh's Touch-A-Truck happens this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready to explore trucks and vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

The Junior League of Raleigh is hosting the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser this Saturday at the State Highway Patrol Training and Driving Facility. Tickets are available now.


More information here.
