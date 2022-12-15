Community comes together to save Christmas after Toys for Tots donations stolen

ENFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers in Eastern North Carolina are investigating after toys were stolen from a Toys for Tots warehouse in Halifax County.

According to WITN, Toys for Tots Coordinator Melissa Battle said she walked into the warehouse Monday morning for the last week of the Toys for Tots drive and found a room once full of toys was nothing but near-empty containers.

Battle said about two thirds of the toys collected by the charity were stolen.

She said she is working closely with Enfield Police Department, which is now investigating the case.

The silver lining is that people near and far have stepped up to help save Christmas, according to Battle

"Currituck County, which is two hours away, coordinator called me and said they're going to bring me a truckload of toys on Friday...a gentleman drove up from Greenville...he blew my mind. What a blessing," Battle said.

Battle is accepting donations through Friday afternoon. She hopes to have replaced all the stolen toys and then some.