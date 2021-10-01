Sandhills Toys for Tots hopes to help even more children have a merry Christmas season

abc11 together

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tiffany Jones with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign is hoping to help even more children have a Merry Christmas this year with donations from the community.

For this Army veteran, it's a personal mission.

"It reminds me of the joy when I was a child and how I felt when I received toys from Toys for Tots," Jones said.

Jones said memories are something she uses as motivation along with her husband, Edward, who helps her distribute boxes to donors and partners across the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to collect and the need even higher,

Jones and her volunteers will need a bigger space to set up operations and store all the toys that will be distributed by groups such as the Salvation Army and the Department of Social Services. Donations needed most are for tween boys and girls. They are asking for non-realistic-looking toy weapons. There is also the usual assortment of bicycles, balls and toy trucks.

"We anticipate the need to be even greater than last year due to job loss or someone just catching up from that year for having to get by with just basic needs," Jones said.

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to make Christmas Day a time of joy for children. The Marine Corps League Shawn Knisley Detachment 983 can complete that mission with the support of businesses, churches, townhouse complexes and anyone willing to host a Marine Toys for Tots collection box.

The Shawn Knisley MCL 983 Marine Toys for Tots serves Cumberland and Robeson counties. Toys and items collected in those counties remain in their respective communities and are distributed through the Sandhills Salvation Army and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.
