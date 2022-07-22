recall

Trader Joe's issues recall for Snickerdoodles

MONROVIA, Calif. (WTVD) -- Trader Joe's has issued a recall on one of its products.

The popular grocery store chain with a devoted fan base said it had been "alerted by our supplier" that Trader Joe's Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles may contain hard plastic pieces.

The affected product is SKU No. 94075, with a best by date of Feb. 3, 2023.

No injuries have been reported, and all the of the potentially affected product has been removed from shelves.

Customers who have purchased any of the product are asked not to eat them. Instead, discard them or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
