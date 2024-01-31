Sewer wastewater truck overturned in Cary, driver with minor injuries

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cary police and fire departments are investigating a traffic crash, involving an overturned sewer wastewater truck. The driver has been taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

At 11:50 a.m., the initial report said an Acura SUV collided with the truck near Kildaire Farm Road and Autumgate Drive. This crash resulted in some of the truck's contents spilling onto the roadway.

Although the roadway remains open, traffic on Kildaire Farm is being diverted away from the crash. Fire crews are assessing the spill and monitoring the cleanup operations, alongside other Cary and Wake County officials.

Town of Cary

The cleanup should take a few hours, and it is suggested motorists should use alternative routes.

Another release will be issued once the roadway has reopened.