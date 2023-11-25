WATCH LIVE

27-year-old man killed in Fayetteville crash

Saturday, November 25, 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was killed in a crash, Fayetteville Police said Saturday.

It happened Friday just before 9:55 p.m. on Stacy Weaver Drive.

Investigators said two cars were involved, a Toyota and a Chrysler. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of his injuries.

He was identified on Saturday as Robert McGirt, 27, of Fayetteville.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

FPD said it appeared that the Toyota crossed the center line of the roadway and was struck by the Chrysler.

The incident remains under active investigation. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Police Specialist C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

