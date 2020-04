KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of I-95 North in Kenly is closed on Tuesday morning after a car transport truck caught on fire.One lane of the road is blocked between Exit 102 (Micro Rd.) and Exit 105 (Bagley Rd.) after the truck caught fire. The NC DOT says the closure of the construction lane is expected to last until 9 a.m. Only one lane is passable.Drivers can take Highway 301 as a detour.For the latest traffic information, follow Kim Deaner ( @kimdeanerabc11 ) on Twitter.