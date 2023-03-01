Railroad crossing work could create traffic delays in Wake Forest

It's the latest in a string of closures as CSX crews replace railroad ties and then resurface the road.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. -- Road closures continue in Wake Forest so expect some delays if you have to travel in that area.

The closure at Rogers Road is very close to Heritage elementary and middle schools and that could lead to back-ups during the morning rush.

Crews are also doing similar maintenance work at the crossings on Brick Street, Elm Avenue, Holding Avenue and Friendship Chapel Road.

All of those crossings closed Tuesday.

And work on all five locations is tentatively scheduled to be done by Thursday.

Once the work on the Rogers Road crossing is completed CSX will close the railroad crossing on Ligon Mill Road to do work there.