One person is dead after a crash in Harnett County on Friday morning, according to first responders at the scene.The wreck happened on Benhaven School Road near NC-87 around 5:45 a.m. The cause of the crash has not been determined.Only one car was involved; it went off the road and into a wooded area.The road will remain closed until crews can clear the scene.The person's identity has not been released.