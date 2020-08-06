8 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, involved in 3 separate wrecks that caused major delays in Orange County

The crash happened near NC-86 around 5:30 p.m. For nearly five hours, westbound lanes were closed and two left lanes are closed eastbound.
Durham police said three vehicles, including the tractor-trailer, caught fire in the first wreck but no one suffered major injuries.
WATCH: Chopper 11 flies over crash on I-40
Several people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but none appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Durham Police Department.
I-40 West reopened about 9:30 p.m. after being closed for about four hours.
.