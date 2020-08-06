8 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, involved in 3 separate wrecks that caused major delays in Orange County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6358486" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> I-40 westbound and several lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed as crews work to clear the scene.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating three separate wrecks involving eight separate vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Interstate 40 in Orange County.The crash happened near NC-86 around 5:30 p.m. For nearly five hours, westbound lanes were closed and two left lanes are closed eastbound.Durham police said three vehicles, including the tractor-trailer, caught fire in the first wreck but no one suffered major injuries.Several people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but none appeared to be life-threatening, according to the Durham Police Department.I-40 West reopened about 9:30 p.m. after being closed for about four hours.