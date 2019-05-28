4 hospitalized after crash closes New Bern Avenue in Raleigh for hours

Eyewitness says they believe the people in the Camry are local high school students possibly football players. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ll26K4veFz — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) May 28, 2019

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the Camry lost control in the westbound lanes and flipped as it crossed the median into oncoming traffic hitting a white Chevy Equinox. A Toyota minivan was also involved. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/YgiJKgxwkh — Ed Crump (@EdCrumpABC11) May 28, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash on New Bern Avenue near Old Milburnie Road in Raleigh closed eastbound traffic Tuesday afternoon and sent four people to the hospital.Multiple cars were involved in the crash, with one car catching fire.Four people were taken to WakeMed after the crash.A WakeMed spokesperson said one person is in critical condition. A second person is listed in fair condition.Emergency crews taped off both eastbound lanes of New Bern Avenue with crime scene tape and stopped all traffic from moving through the area.Eyewitnesses told ABC11 that a silver Toyota Camry that was westbound somehow went off to the left through the median and flipped into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes."A car came over from the other side and flipped and hit another white car and I was just a few feet away from it," said Capria Hinnant. "I'm just glad that I survived, and that I'm OK, and that my friend that was in the car with me is OK, too.It hit an eastbound white Chevy Equinox owned by the City of Raleigh. A third vehicle - a Toyota Sienna minivan - appears to have then hit the Equinox, but authorities have not yet confirmed the sequence of the crash."The (Camry) flipped over," Hinnant told ABC11. "I saw a young lady get out. And she looked at the accident and she like collapsed on the ground."Three people from the Camry were hospitalized. The other person taken to WakeMed was in the Equinox.There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other two victims of the crash.Mark Kubisky was driving in the area at the time and went to help the victims."I saw people just freaking out, screaming, I got out and went to help," Kubisky said. "I saw the guy's head in the window, my first thought is he's got to get loose, 'cause it looks like it was choking him."At that time we started seeing fire come out of the engine," Kubisky added. "Someone had an extinguisher and put it out."Krystal Ratcliff was driving eastbound when the crash happened."I'm not quite sure what could have been worse than young kids finding their best friends flipped on their side in a car."The road reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m.