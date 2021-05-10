5-car crash closed southbound lanes of Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-car crash closed the Durham Freeway under the Chapel Hill Bridge on Monday morning.All southbound lanes of NC-147 remained closed for more than an hour Monday morning as first responders worked to help the people involved in the crash.The crash involved five cars. One of those cars reportedly caught fire.The highway between W Chapel Hill Street and Duke Street was completely closed to traffic from around 6-7:30 a.m.Emergency medical crews were on scene, but it's unclear at this time if there were any serious injuries in the crash.