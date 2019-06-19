Traffic

6 injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment, fire breaks out across street

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a portion of an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened about 4:35 p.m. at Lexington on the Green Apartment Homes at Hollenden Drive and New Hope Road. Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and subsequently, one of them struck the corner of the apartment building.

Raleigh Police initially said four people in the SUV were taken to WakeMed for treatment. The Raleigh Fire Department told ABC11 that six people were taken to the hospital for treatment -- three from the SUV and three people from an apartment across the street where a fire broke out while crews were responding to the vehicle crash.



The injuries were not considered life-threatening, RPD said.

The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police told ABC11.



While fire officials were at the scene of the crash, a fire broke out in another building at the same complex. It's unclear what caused the fire but it was under control within minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighcar into buildingraleigh newscrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Drive Shack in Raleigh
Argument over woman led to Durham bar-fight death, prosecutor says
City of Durham helps people with criminal history find work
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Show More
Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back
Change in poverty rule could force 'working poor' out of programs
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
'Just unbelievable:' 2 jailed in $100 robbery, death of Garner cab driver
2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News