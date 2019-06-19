6 injured after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment, fire breaks out across street

#UPDATE: Pic from inside apartment after SUV crashed into the wall injuring a man, toddler, and others.

City inspectors on site to determine the structural impact on entire building. Currently evacuated. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/O2xxVRlUEg — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 19, 2019

UPDATE: Just spoke to man who was in the bedroom when SUV slammed into Lexington on the Green Apts. Says television and wall debris came crashing down onto his brother and 2-year-old nephew. They were both taken to the hospital. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/pUMRbndUY3 — Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) June 19, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a portion of an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.It happened about 4:35 p.m. at Lexington on the Green Apartment Homes at Hollenden Drive and New Hope Road. Police said two vehicles were involved in a crash and subsequently, one of them struck the corner of the apartment building.Raleigh Police initially said four people in the SUV were taken to WakeMed for treatment. The Raleigh Fire Department told ABC11 that six people were taken to the hospital for treatment -- three from the SUV and three people from an apartment across the street where a fire broke out while crews were responding to the vehicle crash.The injuries were not considered life-threatening, RPD said.The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police told ABC11.While fire officials were at the scene of the crash, a fire broke out in another building at the same complex. It's unclear what caused the fire but it was under control within minutes.